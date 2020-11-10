Genomics Personalized Health Market Report Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Threads Analysis

The global genomics personalized health market is primarily driven by the augmented investments in research and development activities related to biomarkers. This system is utilized in the spotting of physiological state of a specific illness in an organism. The high incidence of chronic illnesses, expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, and assessment and prediction of treatment response is likely to bolster the growth of the global genomics personalized health market in the years to come.

This report on Genomics Personalized Health market studies the current as well as future forecasts of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacturing and commercialization of various Genomics Personalized Health instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report covers an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global Genomics Personalized Health market with respect to the prominent market segments based on major technology, test type, end-user, and geographies.

Global Genomics Personalized Health Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global market for genomics personalized health is set to create a remarkable incremental opportunity in the come years owing to rise in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The other drivers for global genomics personalized health the market are increase in prevalence of cancer, increase in geriatric population, increasing attentiveness towards health in emerging economies. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global genomics personalized health market will expand at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The global market is estimated to reach US$25,112.5 mn by the end of 2025 from US$7,243.0 mn in 2016.

Based on technology type the market is segmented as NGS platforms, RT-PCR, microarray, genetic analyzers, and others. In 2016, the NGS platform segment under technology type held a prominent market share of over 32.0% of the global genomics personalized health market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Genomics Personalized Health market Report:

Key players in the global Genomics Personalized Health market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies.

Leading players in the genomics personalized health market include are QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.), uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.

