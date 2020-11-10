Life Sciences BPO Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

TMR’s report on the global life sciences BPO market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global life sciences BPO market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global life sciences BPO market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global life sciences BPO market.

Global Life Sciences BPO market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The life sciences BPO market is estimated to grow at a favorable CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. Companies in the market landscape are increasing their efficiency to develop analytical platforms that offer best-in-class clinical data oversight and actionable insights for faster decision making. Companies in the market for life sciences BPO are using the advantages of AI and ML to deliver improved data collection, while significantly reducing costs involved with mapping highly complex studies. A startup focusing on the U.K. market Aquarate has been gearing its efforts in developing unobtrusive and functional systems for preventing hydration-related illnesses. The company has recently unveiled the AQi System, dehydration monitoring system, can be used by clinicians and caregivers in tracking fluid consumption for patients on daily basis.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Life Sciences BPO Market Report:

This report profiles major players operating in the global life sciences BPO market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global life sciences BPO market is highly fragmented, with large number of players in the global market and small-scale players in regional markets. The top four to five players hold major share of the global life sciences BPO market.

Prominent players operating in the global life sciences BPO market are : IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Syneos Health, Inc., Parexel International Corporation

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., ICON plc, Medpace Holdings, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

