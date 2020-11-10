Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market Report Analysis with Business Opportunities and Growth Challenges Report

TMR’s report on the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The demand for non-invasive techniques to treat NAFLD has witnessed a consistent growth over the past decade. Non-invasive techniques that have gained significant popularity to combat NAFLD include NASH, NAFLD-based fibrosis, and steatosis, among others. The surge in demand for these non-invasive techniques is expected to boost the demand for NASH biomarkers during the forecast period. In recent times, players operating in the global NASH biomarkers are increasingly investigating the algorithms that consist non-imaging and imaging biomarkers to diagnose fibrosis and minimize biopsies in clinical settings. Technological advancements, research and development activities coupled with high prevalence of NAFLD are some of major factors that are likely to drive the expansion of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market during the assessment period. At the back of these factors, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2027.

Key Players of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market Report:

Key players in the global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Key players operating in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market include

Biopredictive, Quest Diagnostics, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd, GENFIT, Siemens Healthineers, ONE WAY LIVER

S.L, Prometheus Laboratories Inc, Gilead Sciences Ltd.

