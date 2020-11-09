Interactive Textbooks Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast To 2027

Interactive textbooks are also called as digital textbooks or eTextbooks which are an extended form of eBooks or digital books and it include elements of interactivity in addition. eBooks are only the digital version of printed textbooks. The global interactive textbooks market encircles vendors, such as publishers, ed-tech solution providers, and content creators, who are offering interactive textbooks to institutions. Most textbooks are used for institutional sales where as some vendors are also focusing on individual customers like children and parents.

The interactive books market will achieve a fast growth during the forecast period owing to the alignment with education standards and increased student engagement. Increase in use of interactive textbook creation tools, there are various interactive textbook creation tools, such as Moglue, InteractBuilder, and Kitaboo, which attributes owing to the attraction of consumers and driving the market growth. Interactive textbooks consist of 3D images, audio clips and short video, interactive graphs and maps, embedded blogs and website links, and animations and other interactive content.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. 10+

2. Apple

3. Cambridge University Press

4. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

5. John Wiley and Sons

6. McGraw-Hill Education

7. Oxford University Press.

8. Pearson Education

9. VitalSource

10. Metrodigi

Global Interactive Textbooks Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Answers That The Report Confirms:

Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

Key factors for the Interactive Textbooks market.

Major market trends are accelerating the growth of the Interactive Textbooks.

Challenges for market growth.

Main supplier of Interactive Textbooks.

Analyze detailed SWOT.

Opportunities and risks related to the global market for Interactive Textbooks.

Trend factors influencing the market in geographic areas.

Strategic Initiatives Focused on Key Vendors.

Market analysis in the five main regions.

