Chickpea Protein Market is thriving worldwide by 2027

Chickpea protein is obtained from chickpeas and are considered as a part of the legume seed family. Chickpeas are known for their healthy nutritional composition possessing protein content ranging from 16% to 24%, along with other essential nutrients including fiber, iron, starch, and calcium. Protein derived from chickpeas is known to possess several health benefits and is quite ideal for consumption in food processing applications.

Some of the key players of Chickpea Protein Market:

AGT Food and Ingredients, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Batory Foods, Cambridge Commodities Ltd, Chick.P, Chickplease, Ingredion Inc, InnovoPro, Nutraonly (Xi’an) Nutritions Inc, PLT Health Solution

The Global Chickpea Protein Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Protein Isolates, Protein Concentrates, Flour, Other Product Types

Segmentation by Processing Type:

Dry Processing, Wet Processing

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Chickpea Protein market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Chickpea Protein market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Chickpea Protein Market Size

2.2 Chickpea Protein Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Chickpea Protein Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Chickpea Protein Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Chickpea Protein Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Chickpea Protein Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Chickpea Protein Sales by Product

4.2 Global Chickpea Protein Revenue by Product

4.3 Chickpea Protein Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Chickpea Protein Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

