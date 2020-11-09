Qualitative Report on Icewine Market by Trends, Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Future Scope & Forecast to 2027

Icewine is a dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen. The sugars and other dissolved solids do not freeze, but the water in the grapes freezes, allowing for a more concentrated grape juice to develop. The grapes juice is pressed from the frozen grapes, resulting in a smaller amount of more concentrated, very sweet wine. In icewines production, the freezing happens before the fermentation. Icewine production is risky and requires a large labor force to pick the whole crop within a few hours. This results in relatively small amounts of ice wine being made worldwide, making ice wines generally expensive.

Pillitteri Estates, Pelee Island, Peller Estates, Kittling Ridge, Reif Estate Winery, Jackson-Triggs, Riverview Cellars Estate, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Joseph’s Estate Wines, Konzelmann Estate Winery

Segmentation by Type:

White Ice Wine, Red Ice Wine

Segmentation by Application:

Daily Meals, Social Occasions, Entertainment Venues, Others

