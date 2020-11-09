COVID-19 Epidemic Impact On HIV Self Tests Market – Industry Inflation till 2027

HIV Self Tests Market: Introduction

HIV self test is a rapid test as it presents quicker results and is easy to perform. HIV self tests are also called point-of-care tests in HIV diagnosis. These tests can detect HIV antibodies and antigen, while some tests can detect both. HIV self tests can be performed using oral fluid, dried blood spots, etc.

Low cost, ease of usage, quick results, and high specificity and sensitivity are few factors driving the growth of the market

According to the WHO, global HIV self-test procurement volumes exceeded 1 million tests in 2017 and are estimated to increase rapidly to 16.4 million by the end of 2020

Key Drivers of Global HIV Self Tests Market

Rise in prevalence of HIV is projected to increase the demand for HIV self testing kits, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. According to the WHO, HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 32 million lives so far. In 2018, 770,000 people died of HIV-related causes globally.

Rise in adoption rate of HIV self-tests is projected to drive the HIV self tests market during the forecast period

Increase in awareness about importance of HIV diagnosis is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to the United Nations University (UNU) estimates, the percentage of the world population above 65 years of age is anticipated to increase from 9% in 2010 to 16% by 2050.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global HIV Self Tests Market

North America is a leading market for HIV self tests. Growth of the market in the U.S. can be attributed to increase in the seroprevalence of the disease in the country. The efforts to increase awareness about the adverse effects in certain cases if left undiagnosed and untreated contributes to the increase in demand for diagnosis. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the increase in adoption of HIV self tests kits by young individuals.

Governments of the European countries have favorable reimbursement policies. This is anticipated to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period. Health care reimbursement is reforming significantly, which is driving people to undertake HIV self testing.

HIV self tests market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. India and China are anticipated to be lucrative markets for HIV self testing kits during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of HIV. Increase in awareness and implementation of government programs for HIV testing in pregnant woman is driving the growth of the segment.

Inclination toward the use of self testing kits in medical practice and overall improvement in health care infrastructure are major factors boosting the HIV self tests market in Asia Pacific

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Major players operating in the global HIV self tests market are:

Atomo Diagnostics

BioSURE United Kingdom, Ltd.

Biosynex Group

bioLytical Laboratories

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Orangelife Comércio e Indústria LTDA

Bedford Biotech Nigeria

Sedia Biosciences Corporation

Global HIV Self Tests Market: Research Scope

Global HIV Self Tests Market, by Specimen Type

Blood

Oral Fluid

Urine

Global HIV Self Tests Market, by Technology

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Immunofiltration

Fluorescent Chromatography

Global HIV Self Tests Market, by Tests Generation

2nd

3rd

4th

Global HIV Self Tests Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East &



