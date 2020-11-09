Neurovascular Devices Market Trends by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Overview

The global population is aging rapidly. According to WHO, the chances of health risks are greater in geriatric people than the young generation. Old age is considered to be one of the biggest risk factors that are responsible for developing various diseases such as cardiovascular and neurological conditions. It is because of these factors, the global neurovascular devices market is experiencing robust growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Moreover, various favorable government regulations such as Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, that allows FDA with the power to control production, marketing and use of tobacco products, are another factors that are promoting the growth of global neurovascular devices market over the period of time.

Transparency Market Research provides a consolidated report on global neurovascular devices market. It encapsulates the various facets that can be insightful for the players who are willing to step in and grow in the market. The report enlightens developments, opportunities, challenges and key drivers that are responsible for the growth of the global neurovascular devices market during the forecast period.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Notable Development

The consolidated global neurovascular devices market is influenced by the activities of players such as Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Inc. Abbott Laboratories, and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. These players are adopting strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to acquire a competitive edge over their rivals in the global neurovascular devices market.

Some of the notable development of the market are as follows;

In December 2016, Codman Neuro, Johnson & Johnson subsidiary took over Pulsar Vascular Inc. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing the product portfolio of the company for hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke.

Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical Inc. signed an agreement in December 2016. According to the agreement, Terumo Corporation acquired St. Jude Medical’s Angio-Seal and FermoSeal Vascular closure product line along with Abbott’s Vado Steerable Sheath. With this agreement, the acquirer enhanced its portfolio in minimal invasive site management. It also strengthened the company’s visibility in U.S. neurovascular devices market.

July 2016, marked the launch of ACE 68 Reperfusion Catheter by Penumbra, Inc. The product was launched for acute ischemic stroke treatment. The device includes the latest technologies that are designed to deliver aspiration power to its full strength so as to extract thrombus in acute ischemic stroke.

These are the development that is influencing other players of global neurovascular devices market to invest heavily in research and development in order to compete with their rivals.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Key Drivers

With the launch of new and technologically advanced miniaturized neurovascular devices, the global neurovascular devices market is witnessing robust growth in the forecast period. Also, the commercialization of effective, easy-to-use, and technologically advanced neurovascular devices are influencing the growth of global neurovascular devices market in recent duration. Various developments in terms of technology, effectiveness, accuracy, and reduction in risk of traumas are one of the key factors that are promoting the growth of global neurovascular devices market.

Moreover, various government bodies across multiple countries are proactively recognizing the benefits of neurosurgical and interventional neurology products. They are heavily accepting and acknowledging devices such as stents, coils, and flow diverters to offer better neurosurgical solutions to the people of their respective countries. Owing to these reasons, the global neurovascular devices market is expected to witness robust growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America is accounted for the highest growth in the global neurovascular devices market during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to the favorable reimbursement structure, especially in U.S. and extensive research and development investments along with a variety of product launches by neurosurgeons. Finally, the availability of various advanced technology to improve the efficiency and reliability of neurovascular devices is also a major factor for North America to lead other regions of global neurovascular devices market in the forecast period.

