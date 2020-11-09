PARP Inhibitors Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends Till 2027

Global PARP Inhibitors Market: Introduction

A PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) inhibitor is a substance that blocks PARP enzyme in the cell. DNA damage occurs during cancer. Blocking of PARP helps the cancer cells in repairing their damaged part of DNA.

Global PARP Inhibitors Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global PARP inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, Tesaro, AbbVie Inc., Medivation, and Clovis Oncology. The global market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of manufacturers. Increase in strategic collaborations and new product launches are expected to drive the global PARP inhibitors market during the forecast period.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, manufacture, distribution, and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The company is a leading player in the global pharmaceutical sector. It offers various services and products in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; oncology; and respiratory, inflammation, and autoimmunity (RIA). Additionally, the company provides products useful in the treatment of infections, neurologic disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases. With a high focus on research and development for certain specific aspects of neurodegenerative diseases, analgesia, and psychiatry, AstraZeneca continues to collaborate with other innovative partners across industry and academia. The areas of cognitive disorders, chronic pain, and other central nervous system disorders still experience significant unmet medical needs.

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie, Inc. develops and distributes pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers pharmaceutical products for use in testosterone replacement therapy and the treatment of hypothyroidism and autoimmune diseases. It distributes products directly to wholesalers, government agencies, distributors, health care facilities, and specialty pharmacies worldwide. HUMIRA, a biologic therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, is the company’s blockbuster drug. It accounted for around 63% share of the company’s sales revenues in 2014. The company sells its products in more than 170 countries across the globe.

Global PARP Inhibitors Market: Dynamics

The global PARP inhibitors market is primarily driven by increase in the rates of incidence and prevalence of cancer. In addition, increase in the adoption of PARP inhibitor drugs, growth of geriatric population, and advancements in the global health care sector are expected to boost the global PARP inhibitors market in the next few years. Furthermore, the existing market players are deploying advanced techniques to come up with innovative methods for the development of technologically advanced treatments for cancer. This is likely to propel the demand for PARP inhibitors during the forecast period. However, frequent product recalls and stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the global market in the next few years.

Increase in Incidence of Cancer Driving Global PARP Inhibitors Market

Cancer is the leading cause of death globally, after cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for 8.3 million deaths every year, with 70% new cancer cases expected to be reported in the next 20 years. Increase in the cancer-afflicted population is anticipated to be a key driver of the global PARP inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published in 2014, the number of cancer patients diagnosed in the U.S. reached approximately 21 million. The number is expected to reach 25.4 million by the end of 2024. Over 60% of the world’s new cancer cases occur in Asia, Africa, and South America. Nearly the same percentage of cancer deaths take place in these regions. Stomach, liver, lung, breast, and esophageal cancer are most prevalent worldwide.

Increase in Elderly Population Fueling Global PARP Inhibitors Market

Aging is associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. A majority of elderly people suffer from cancer. According to the Administration for Community Living, geriatric population (people aged 65 years or above) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. Thus, increase in elderly population is likely to drive the global PARP inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Opportunities in Developing Regions

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative markets for PARP inhibitors in the near future. The market in these regions is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, owing to large population, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investments in the advancement of health care facilities in these regions.

Global PARP Inhibitors Market: Segmentation

Based on drug type, the global PARP inhibitors market can be segmented into:

Lynparza

Niraparib

Rucaparib

Talazoparib

Veliparib

Others

In terms of indication, the global PARP inhibitors market can be divided into:

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global PARP inhibitors market can be classified into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

