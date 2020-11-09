Global Generic Injectables Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the global generic injectables market for the period between 2017 and 2025. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made, which offers an in-depth and accurate analysis. Market projections have been offered in terms of value (US$ Mn). Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in manufacturing and distribution of generic injectable products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

The global generic injectables market has been studied for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. For research, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2015 as the historical year, while all forecasts have been provided from 2017 to 2025. The global generic injectables market report comprises an elaborate executive summary that provides overall information about various segments of the market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscape, by major players operating in this market along with their shares (value %) of the global generic injectables market for 2016. The report also provides detail company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global generic injectables market.

Global Generic Injectables market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global generic injectables market was valued at over US$ 49.0 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 13.6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Rise in pressure to increase health care costs, growth in demand for affordable medicines, expected loss of patents during the forecast period, surge in adoption of biosimilar products, increase in research & development activities for the development of complex molecules suitable for injectable dosage forms, and technological advancements in the form of premixes and prefilled syringes are expected to propel the global generic injectables market. However, uncertainty of regulations in the U.S. for large molecule generic injectables, complexity of the formulation, requirement for high initial investment for injectable manufacturing plant, and stringent regulatory requirements governing sterility requirements of injectables are preventing the entry of new players in the global generic injectables market.

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Key Players of Generic Injectables Market Report:

Major players operating in the global generic injectables market include Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH), Baxter, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Lupin Ltd., Sanofi, and Biocon. The other prominent players in the global generic injectables market include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zydus Cadila, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and AstraZeneca plc. These players are expanding their product portfolio by engaging in strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches by increasing research & development activities.

