Medical Device Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

This report on the global medical device technologies market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of services and product features of different types of services. Additionally, market related factors such as increase in prevalence of cancer and rare diseases, rise in demand for regenerative and cell-based therapies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Medical Device Technologies market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The evolution of medical device technologies has led to breakthroughs in disease diagnosis and in treatment of diseases. Medical technologies have brought about efficacy, sustainability, and efficiency in healthcare systems with hi-tech devices such as ultrasounds, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and many more. These are some of the key growth drivers of the medical device technologies market.

On the flip side, serving as a hindrance to the market is rising incidence of use of non-licensed technology for the integration of biomedical devices.

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global medical device technologies market to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2025 for the market to attain a value of US$563,886.5 mn by 2025 increasing from US$377,562.4 mn in 2016.

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into six segments, namely academics and research, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals and academics and research are presently the leading end-use segments of medical device technologies market. In 2016, hospitals held the leading share of the overall market owing to proliferation in the number of hospitals and government backing in many countries for improvement of the healthcare sector.

Key Players of Medical Device Technologies Market Report:

Some of the key players operating in the global medical device technologies market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

