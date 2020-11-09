Solar Water Disinfection Market Product Functional Survey 2025

Solar water disinfection has emerged as one of the most practical methods and low-cost techniques used by over 6 million people world over to disinfect non-potable water. The zero intervention measure has gained popularity among rural populations and low-income areas, especially in developing nations, to purify drinking water. These areas are characterized by the poor access to water sources and the unavailability of adequate sanitation. Contaminated water has been proven to be the cause of various gastrointestinal illnesses, particularly diarrhea, infecting at least 6 billion people world over. The bactericidal action of solar irradiation in water has been established in numerous scientific literature. Communities in low-income areas are infected with a variety of pathogenic microorganisms such as fecal coliforms, protozoa, and various viruses.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=212

The process consists of exposing the volume of contaminated water in about two liters of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) transparent bottles to full sunshine for at least six hours. The mechanism of action is not very clear. However, the synergistic impact of UV photons found in solar energy and the mildly thermal heating produced during the sunlight exposure are essential to the disinfection process. Solar light being absorbed in water catalyzes the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the intracellular level of pathogenic microorganisms, triggering the disinfection. The effect of this mechanism has been adequately validated in E. coli. The technique forms one of the key parts in solar water purification system, the other being solar distillation process. Compared to conventional water purification techniques such as chlorination and artificial UV radiation, solar water disinfection is being preferred in low-income communities since the technique doesn’t require expensive and sophisticated equipment which drive the solar water disinfection market.

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Overview

The rising environmental concerns and depleting conventional resources have caused a shift towards the utilization of renewable sources for energy generation. At present, solar energy is utilized for a number of applications ranging from power generation to water purification.

Solar water disinfection involves the utilization of solar energy for water purification. The technique helps to get rid of bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and worms that can be harmful to humans.

The report is an all-important tool for comprehending the solar water disinfection market drivers, challenges, and trends that will impact the growth of the global solar water disinfection market until the end of the forecast period in 2025.

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Drivers and Restraints

The low cost of solar water disinfection equipment, initiatives for the solar energy, government support, increasing water pollution, and increasing awareness about the importance of clean water are the major factors driving the global solar water disinfection market.

However, factors such as lack of awareness in rural areas where the incidence of water-borne diseases is high and the dependence on the sun for the operation of water treatment plants are restraining the growth of this market. Nevertheless, the developing countries of Asia Pacific and Africa combined with the advancement of technologies for filtration of bacteria and other toxic agents will provide growth opportunities to the global water disinfection market.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=212

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Market Segmentation

The global solar water disinfection market is segmented on the basis of methodology, application, and geography. On the basis of methodology for treating the contaminated water, the market can be segmented into effects of electricity, ultraviolet radiation, and heat. The electricity enabled solar disinfection utilizes electricity produced with the help of photovoltaic cells to purify water. The thermal water disinfection method utilizes solar energy to heat water. The heat from the infrared radiations can be accumulated using the solar heat collectors. The ultraviolet radiation method involves the utilization of sunlight and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to purify the water.

The solar water disinfection equipment provides economical and eco-friendly techniques for water purification. These equipment are suitable to be used in refugee camps and disaster relief situations to provide potable water to the afflicted population. However, solar water disinfection equipment are not effective to be used against non-biological agents such as toxic chemicals and metals.

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Regional Outlook

The global solar water disinfection market is analyzed based on the areas where solar water disinfection equipment can be used. The regions with high concentration of polluted water are the potential growth areas of the solar water disinfection market. The major areas include the Honduras and El Salvador in North America; Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nepal in Asia Pacific; Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, DR Congo, and Kenya in Rest of the World region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles leading players in the global solar water disinfection market, namely Trunz Water Systems, Puralytics, Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC, Wyckomar Inc., and EAWC Technologies. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of business positioning, technological developments, product portfolio and specifications, and financial standing.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/solar-water-disinfection-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050