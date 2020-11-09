Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

The growing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive surgeries is one of the key growth drivers for the global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market. In addition to this number of babies born with Down syndrome, XYY syndrome, Turner, and Klinefelter is increasing, boosting the growth of the market. These chromosomal aneuploidies occur as a result of infertility, reproductive loss, and language development delays and can be detected and diagnosed by non-invasive prenatal testing. Thus, NIPT enables the detection of fatal chromosomal aneuploidies through the analysis of the cell-free DNA of fetuses. NIPT makes use of ultrasononography and serum screening.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Snapshot

The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years. The increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities with the rising maternal age is one of the key factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years. The rising prevalence for non-invasive techniques over the invasive ones is another key factor, which is predicted to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the key players in the market are focusing on development of new products, thus generating promising growth opportunities across the globe.

The increasing number of programs that are focusing on creating an awareness among people regarding the non-invasive prenatal testing is anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years. On the flip side, the lack of skilled professionals is considered as one of the major factors, which is predicted to restrict the growth of the global market in the next few years. Moreover, the reliability of these tests results, particularly in obese women is one of the key challenges for the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the untapped developing markets is projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

The presence of several leading players and the availability of high-tech medical infrastructure are the key factors that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market across North America in the next few years. Some of the key players operating in the glaobl market are Sequenom, Inc., Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.), Ariosa Diagnostics, Natera, Inc., LabCorp, BGI Health, LifeCodexx AG, and Berry Genomics. These players are estimated to focus on expansion of their product portfolio and enhance their market penetration in the coming few years.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Key Trends

One in every 830 child births in the U.S. suffers from the Down syndrome, as per Down Syndrome Education (DSE). In Europe, the incidence rate for Down syndrome is one in every 920 babies. Thus, there exists a large potential consumer base for NIPT. An increasing number of people are preferring NIPT because chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis, which are the traditional invasive prenatal genetic tests can result in the risk of miscarriage. Non-invasive prenatal testing however, analyze the cell-free DNA, which floats in the maternal plasma. Thus, no risk of miscarriage exists in the use of NIPT methods. A growing number of doctors are opting for non-invasive prenatal testing that make use of cell-free circulating DNA in the maternal serum.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Market Potential

Sequenom Inc., a key player operating in the NIPT market has recently announced the enhancement of MaterniT® GENOME laboratory-developed test that identifies 1 in 3 positive findings that may not be detected by standard NIPT. While standard NIPTs can identify chromosomal abnormalities such as trisomies 21,13, 18, and chromosome aneuploidies, the MaterniT® GENOME can analyze all chromosomes for gains and losses of chromosomal materials that are 7 Megabases or greater in size. In fact it can also analyze microdeletions, which are less than 7 Megabases.

Efforts such as this by key players are expected to create growth potential for the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Furthermore, untapped markets in emerging nations are projected to offer growth opportunities to players in the NIPT market.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Regional Outlook

While North America has been leading in the global non-invasive prenatal testing owing to the presence of key players in the U.S. coupled with high awareness levels about NIPT, Europe is anticipated to emerge second in terms of leading. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the region witnessing the fastest growth, with countries such as China, Australia, India, and Japan holding great potential for growth in the NIPT market. A growing number of women preferring late pregnancy in the region is anticipated to be the driving force for the growth of the Asia Pacific non-invasive prenatal market. BGI Diagnostics and Berry Genomics are two of the leading companies operating in the NIPT market in China, which has pushed the growth of country. Moreover, the CFDA approval for BambniTest has propelled the growth of the market in this region.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market: Competitive Landscape

Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.), Sequenom, Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, BGI Health, Natera, Inc., LabCorp, LifeCodexx AG, and Berry Genomics are the key players competing in the non-invasive prenatal testing market. By forming alliances with physician offices, hospitals, and clinical laboratories, these players operate by marketing their proprietary non-invasive prenatal tests.

