Prenatal Genetic Testing Market till 2026 by Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina, Inc, Natera Inc., Abbott, Cepheid

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market By Technology {Diagnostics Methods (PCR, aCGH, FISH), Screening methods (Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests, Maternal Serum Screening)}, Screening Techniques (Carrier screening, sequential screening, and maternal serum quad screening), Diseases (Alzheimer’s Disease, Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Anemia, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Thalassemia, Huntington’s Disease, Rare Diseases, Other Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

To Get Sample Copy of Report, Click Here @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market

Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 92.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 29.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 11.89 billion in year 2018.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dosage cups market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc (US), Natera Inc. (US) Abbott (US), Cepheid (US), ELITech Group (France), Autogenomics (US), Sequenom (US), GeneDx (US), 23andMe, Inc. (US), Ambry Genetics (US), Invitae Corporation (US), Pathway Genomics (US), Progenity, Inc. (US), and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

Prenatal testing enables us to detect the problems associated with the pregnancy. Prenatal genetic testing is done to know the birth defects such as Down syndrome, Trisomy 13, Trisomy 18 and others that are associated with genetic disorder of an unborn child before birth or during pregnancy.

According to World Health Organization, about 2%-5% of all live births, account for up to 30% of pediatric hospital admissions and cause about 50% of childhood deaths in industrialized countries, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of genetic diseases such as down syndrome, edward syndrome and patau syndrome and rising awareness among population.

Rising demand for prenatal testing for identifying genetic abnormalities.

Increasing approaches for novel diagnostic techniques and tools.

Market Restraints

High test costs make it unaffordable for the middle class people.

High skilled professionals are required.

Request for Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market

Segmentation: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

By Technology

Diagnostics Methods PCR aCGH FISH

Screening Techniques Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests Maternal Serum Screening



By Screening Techniques

Carrier screening

Sequential screening

Maternal serum quad screening

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

By Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease

Cancer

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Thalassemia

Huntington’s Disease

Rare Diseases

Other Diseases

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

On 7 th November 2017, Progenity announced Closing of $125 Million Financing for Prenatal-Women’s Health Genetics and Gastrointestinal/Inflammatory Bowel Disease Precision Medicine. The financing was led by a fund managed by an existing investor, Athyrium Capital Management.

November 2017, Progenity announced Closing of $125 Million Financing for Prenatal-Women’s Health Genetics and Gastrointestinal/Inflammatory Bowel Disease Precision Medicine. The financing was led by a fund managed by an existing investor, Athyrium Capital Management. On 30thApril, 2019, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, announced that it has amended its IVD Test Development and Component Supply Agreement with Illumina, Inc. (Illumina). It will help company to grow in the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market

Global prenatal genetic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of prenatal genetic testing for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global prenatal genetic testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-prenatal-genetic-testing-market