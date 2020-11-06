Shunt Reactor Market will Experience a Noticeable Growth During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global Shunt Reactor is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Shunt Reactor Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The shunt reactor absorbs reactive power and thus increases the energy efficiency of the system. The device is commonly used for reactive power compensation in long high-voltage transmission lines and in cable systems. The shunt reactor is primarily of two types, air-core shunt reactor and oil immersed shunt reactor. The ever increasing demand for electricity and investments in the transmission and distribution infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ABB Ltd., Aktif Group of Companies, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Coil Innovation GmbH, General Electric Company, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Trench Group, TSEA

The shunt reactor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the addition of high voltage transmission lines and increasing demand for electricity. Also, the up-gradation of aging technology in the developed nations is further propelling the demand for shunt reactors. Alternate technologies, however, may hinder the growth of the shunt reactor market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the adoption of smart grid technology is likely to open significant opportunities for the players involved in the shunt reactor market in future.

The global shunt reactor market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, and phase. Based on type, the market is segmented as air-core shunt reactors and oil-immersed shunt reactors. On the basis of the voltage, the market is segmented as up to 200 kV, 200-400 kV, and above 400 kV. The market on the basis of the phase is classified as single phase and three phase.

The report analyzes factors affecting Shunt Reactor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Shunt Reactor market in these regions.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Shunt Reactor market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Shunt Reactor market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Shunt Reactor market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Shunt Reactor market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

