Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Market 2020 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment market size is projected to gain impetus from a rise in the incidence of diabetes. This information is provided in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (PPAR agonists, FXR-bile acid axis, Anti-oxidants, GLP-1/DPP-4/SGLT-2 agent, Anti-inflammatory agents, Anti-fibrotic), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
Segmentation of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Market
By Drug Class
- PPAR agonists
- FXR-bile acid axis
- Anti-oxidants
- GLP-1/DPP-4/SGLT-2 agent
- Anti-inflammatory agents
- Anti-fibrotic
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
