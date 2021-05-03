Cloud Analytics Market to Benefit from the Increasing Demand for Cloud Platforms in Numerous Software-based Applications

The global cloud analytics market size is projected to reach USD 72.40 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing use of cloud platforms in fraud detection software will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 13.15 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Cloud analytics is a platform through which businesses can help make faster strategic decisions. It helps them get faster access to real time data. The ability of cloud analytics to enhance the overall business operations will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing use of the product in fraud detection activities will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. The use of concepts such as the IoT and AI will contribute to the growing demand for the product. Cloud analytics help companies obtain detailed information of the users and subsequently eliminate the need for complex processes. The increasing number of product launches by major companies, with the aim of catering to increasing consumer demand will aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

To Gain More Insights into the, Browse Summary of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-analytics-market-102248

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the global cloud analytics market are:

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software

Teradata

TIBCO Software Inc.

Cloud 9 Business Analytics Ltd

GoodData Corporation

Panorama Software

Rackspace Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Cloud Analytics Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-analytics-market-102248

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Wil Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing dialysis market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years, driven by the presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 34.81 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the forthcoming years.

Industry Developments:

November 2019: Tableau announced that it has partnered with Amazon Web Services for the launch of a new cloud analytics services.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Cloud Analytics Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102248

Other Exclusive Reports:

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

AI in Manufacturing Market: Rockwell Automation Launching New AI module to Create Substantial Sales Opportunities, predicts Fortune Business Insights™

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/cloud-analytics-market-102248

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]