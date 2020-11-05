Home Gateway Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026 | Arris, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Home Gateway Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Home Gateway Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Home Gateway report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Home Gateway market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Home Gateway specifications, and company profiles. The Home Gateway study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Home Gateway market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Home Gateway industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Home Gateway Market include: Arris, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Sagemcom, AVM, Advanced Digital Broadcast, Actiontec Electronics, Humax, Technicolor, ZTE, Zhone Technologies, ZyXEL Communications, Comtrend, Audio Codes, etc.

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Home Gateway Market Research Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Home Gateway market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Home Gateway Market Research Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Home Gateway Market Research Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Home Gateway in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Home Gateway Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Gateway

1.2 Home Gateway Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Gateway Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 ADSL

1.2.3 VDSL

1.2.4 Ethernet

1.2.5 GPON

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Home Gateway Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home Gateway Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

1.3.4 Others (Hospital, etc.)

1.4 Global Home Gateway Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Home Gateway Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Home Gateway Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Home Gateway Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Home Gateway Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home Gateway Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Home Gateway Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Home Gateway Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Home Gateway Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Home Gateway Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Home Gateway Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Home Gateway Production

3.4.1 North America Home Gateway Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Home Gateway Production

3.5.1 Europe Home Gateway Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Home Gateway Production

3.6.1 China Home Gateway Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Home Gateway Production

3.7.1 Japan Home Gateway Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Home Gateway Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Home Gateway Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Home Gateway Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Home Gateway Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Home Gateway Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Home Gateway Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Gateway Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Home Gateway Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Home Gateway Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Home Gateway Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Home Gateway Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Home Gateway Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Home Gateway Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Home Gateway Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Gateway Business

7.1 Arris

7.1.1 Arris Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arris Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cisco Systems

7.2.1 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huawei Technologies

7.3.1 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sagemcom

7.4.1 Sagemcom Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sagemcom Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AVM

7.5.1 AVM Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AVM Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Advanced Digital Broadcast

7.6.1 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Actiontec Electronics

7.7.1 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Humax

7.8.1 Humax Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Humax Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Technicolor

7.9.1 Technicolor Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Technicolor Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ZTE

7.10.1 ZTE Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ZTE Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Zhone Technologies

7.11.1 ZTE Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 ZTE Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 ZyXEL Communications

7.12.1 Zhone Technologies Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Zhone Technologies Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Comtrend

7.13.1 ZyXEL Communications Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 ZyXEL Communications Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Audio Codes

7.14.1 Comtrend Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Comtrend Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Audio Codes Home Gateway Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Home Gateway Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Audio Codes Home Gateway Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Home Gateway Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Home Gateway Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home Gateway

8.4 Home Gateway Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Home Gateway Distributors List

9.3 Home Gateway Customers

10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Home Gateway (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Gateway (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Home Gateway (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Home Gateway Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Home Gateway Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Home Gateway Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Home Gateway Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Home Gateway Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Home Gateway

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Home Gateway by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Home Gateway by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Home Gateway by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Home Gateway 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Home Gateway by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Gateway by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Home Gateway by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Home Gateway by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

