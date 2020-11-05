Bollards Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Calpipe Industries (Atkore), Marshalls, FAAC

“

Key Manufacturers of Bollards Market include: Calpipe Industries (Atkore), Marshalls, FAAC, ATG Access, APT Controls Group, Cogan, BEGA, Dumor, Forms+Surfaces, Glasdon, Atlantic Anti-Ram, Leda Security, Saferoads, Landscape Forms, SlowStop Guarding System, Ideal Shield, Reliance Foundry, Maglin, Hanzhou Dinglong, Bnova, Beijing Zhuoao, etc.

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Bollards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bollards

1.2 Bollards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bollards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Fixed Bollards

1.2.3 Removable Bollards

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Bollards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bollards Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Bollards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bollards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Bollards Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Bollards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Bollards Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Bollards Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bollards Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bollards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bollards Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Bollards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bollards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bollards Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bollards Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bollards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Bollards Production

3.4.1 North America Bollards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Bollards Production

3.5.1 Europe Bollards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Bollards Production

3.6.1 China Bollards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Bollards Production

3.7.1 Japan Bollards Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Bollards Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bollards Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bollards Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bollards Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bollards Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bollards Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bollards Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bollards Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bollards Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bollards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bollards Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Bollards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Bollards Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bollards Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Bollards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bollards Business

7.1 Calpipe Industries (Atkore)

7.1.1 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Calpipe Industries (Atkore) Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Marshalls

7.2.1 Marshalls Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Marshalls Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FAAC

7.3.1 FAAC Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FAAC Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ATG Access

7.4.1 ATG Access Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ATG Access Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 APT Controls Group

7.5.1 APT Controls Group Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 APT Controls Group Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cogan

7.6.1 Cogan Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cogan Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BEGA

7.7.1 BEGA Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BEGA Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dumor

7.8.1 Dumor Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dumor Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Forms+Surfaces

7.9.1 Forms+Surfaces Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Forms+Surfaces Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Glasdon

7.10.1 Glasdon Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Glasdon Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Atlantic Anti-Ram

7.11.1 Glasdon Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Glasdon Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Leda Security

7.12.1 Atlantic Anti-Ram Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Atlantic Anti-Ram Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Saferoads

7.13.1 Leda Security Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Leda Security Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Landscape Forms

7.14.1 Saferoads Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Saferoads Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 SlowStop Guarding System

7.15.1 Landscape Forms Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Landscape Forms Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Ideal Shield

7.16.1 SlowStop Guarding System Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 SlowStop Guarding System Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Reliance Foundry

7.17.1 Ideal Shield Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Ideal Shield Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Maglin

7.18.1 Reliance Foundry Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Reliance Foundry Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Hanzhou Dinglong

7.19.1 Maglin Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Maglin Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Bnova

7.20.1 Hanzhou Dinglong Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Hanzhou Dinglong Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Beijing Zhuoao

7.21.1 Bnova Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Bnova Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Beijing Zhuoao Bollards Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Bollards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Beijing Zhuoao Bollards Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Bollards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bollards Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bollards

8.4 Bollards Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bollards Distributors List

9.3 Bollards Customers

10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bollards (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bollards (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bollards (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Bollards Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Bollards Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Bollards

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bollards by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bollards by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bollards by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bollards 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bollards by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bollards by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Bollards by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bollards by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

