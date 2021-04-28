Smart Manufacturing Market Top Leading Companies, Drivers, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2027

The global smart manufacturing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and Large Enterprise), By Industry (Discrete and Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other smart manufacturing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Smart Manufacturing Market:

ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Robert Bosch GmBH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Rising Trend towards Industrial Automation to Encourage Market

Major manufacturing companies have implemented industrial automation solutions to elevate their production capacities and productivity. The growing shift towards automation solutions to eradicate human errors in the production process will significantly benefit the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, giant automotive companies such as BMW, Audi, Tesla, Volkswagen, jaguar, and others have embraced industry 4.0 in their manufacturing units. The smart factory solutions leverage organization’s proficiencies to reduce manufacturing costs and improve productivity. Furthermore, the hefty investments in industry 4.0 projects from various countries such as the U.S., China, U.K., and others will have an excellent influence on smart manufacturing market growth. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), global spending on Industry 4.0 technology is expected to be USD 907 billion per year through to 2020.

Regional Analysis for Smart Manufacturing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Smart Manufacturing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Smart Manufacturing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Smart Manufacturing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

