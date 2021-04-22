High Availability Server Market In-Depth Analysis : How Market Will Grow In The Upcoming Period 2020-2026?

According to an new research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global high availability server market size was valued at US$ 5,326.1 Mn in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 12,919.1 Mn by 2026. During these forecast years, the global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5%. The demand for high availability servers is increasing across several sectors which include Banking and Financial System (BFSI), government, retail, and IT & telecommunication.

Rising demand for modular and micro data center (MDC) is creating growth opportunities for the global high availability server market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Global High Availability Server Market: Global Industry Analysis, Insights, And Forecast, 2018-2025” published the above information. Analysts in the report say that high availability servers can work continuously without any interruptions or breakdown. High availability servers encompass of different hardware and software parts. These parts play a crucial role in the designing of high availability server architecture. It is important that these parts should be meticulously tested and designed to meet the high availability standards. In other words, high availability server solutions offer flexibility, stability, and reliability.

List of the prominent market players operating in the global High Availability Server Market:

Cisco Systems

CenterServ

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

HP Development Company

IBM Corporation

Quanta Computer

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Stratus Technologies

Unisys Global Technologies

Rising Adoption of AI in North America Drives the Market

From a geographical standpoint, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global high availability server market between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market covered US$ 1,758.4 Mn. The growth is attributable to the growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and presence of leading players. These players are putting efforts to strengthen their market position. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada covers majority of the share Majority of the share in contributed from countries such as Canada and the U.S. Moreover, the early adoption of advanced technologies in this region pushes growth in the overall market. The penetration of high availability server set up is increasing across end-use industries, which creates growth opportunities for the market in North America.

Other regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to register considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation

By Availability Level

Availability Level 1

Availability Level 2

Availability Level 3

Availability Level 4

Availability Level 5

By End-Use Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

November 2018: Microsoft Corporation has acquired 130 hectares of land in Northern Sweden to build data centres.

