Drum Brake System Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Segmentation by Key Regions , Product Type, Top Players, Market Size & Growth, Market Share

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

ZF TRW

Mando Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry

Aisin Seiki

Continental

CBI

Nissin Kogyo

APG

Knorr-Bremse AG

XinYi

CCAG

TAIFENG

Shandong Aoyou

Analysis of the Market:

Drum brakes work on the same principle as disc brakes: Shoes press against a spinning surface. In this system, that surface is called a drum.

Many cars have drum brakes on the rear wheels and disc brakes on the front. Drum brakes have more parts than disc brakes and are harder to service, but they are less expensive to manufacture, and they easily incorporate an emergency brake mechanism.

China is the largest production country with the production market share 28% in 2015. Because most of the big multinational manufacturers have their plants in China, and there are also many local manufacturers in China.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Drum Brake System Market

In 2019, the global Drum Brake System market size was USD 3055 million and it is expected to reach USD 3638.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Drum Brake System Scope and Market Size

Drum Brake System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drum Brake System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Drum Brake System market is segmented into Leading Trailing Shoe Brake, Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake, Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake, etc.

Segment by Application, the Drum Brake System market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Drum Brake System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Drum Brake System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Drum Brake System Market Share Analysis

Drum Brake System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Drum Brake System business, the date to enter into the Drum Brake System market, Drum Brake System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include ZF TRW, Mando Corporation, Akebono Brake Industry, Aisin Seiki, Continental, CBI, Nissin Kogyo, APG, Knorr-Bremse AG, XinYi, CCAG, TAIFENG, Shandong Aoyou, etc.

This report focuses on the global Drum Brake System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drum Brake System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



Drum Brake System Market Breakdown by Types:

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake

Drum Brake System Market Breakdown by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

