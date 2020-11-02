MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market 2020-2026 to Post a CAGR of XX% Includes business research, Key players, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Analysis

MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion industry. Both established and new players in MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion industries can use the report to understand the MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

SI-BONE

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix

Zyga Technology

Xtant Medical

Globus Medical

Life Spine

CoreLink

VGI Medical

SIGNUS Medizintechnik

Analysis of the Market: “

Sacroiliac joint fusion is a surgical procedure which fuses the iliac bone (pelvis) to the spine (sacrum) for stabilization. It is performed for a variety of conditions including trauma, infection, cancer, and spinal instability. Sacroiliac joint fusion may be performed as a minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedure or as an open surgical procedure requiring a larger incision and subsequent increased recovery time. Percutaneous SIJ fusion is a MIS approach in which instrumentation involving cages or screws, with or without bone graft, are placed percutaneously in order to achieve a fusion. Fusion of the SIJ, combined with bone grafts and other metal implant devices, is an extensive procedure; generally considered a salvage procedure when all other measures have failed to provide pain relief.

North American is the largest market of MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion, with a market share nearly 65% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion, enjoying market share nearly 20% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

The global MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market is valued at 201 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 530.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026.

Global MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Breakdown by Types:

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery of Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Breakdown by Application:

Hospitals

ASC

Critical highlights covered in the Global MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market report is segmented for proper understanding.

