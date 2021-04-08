Global “Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast

Global “ Automatic Transmission (AT) Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Automatic Transmission (AT) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

Automatic Transmission (AT) is an automobile part which can change the automobile’s speed and torque by hydraulic transmission and gear combination; it includes hydraulic torque converter, planetary gear and hydraulic control system.

So far, the automatic transmission (AT) technology is relatively close, the core technology is mastered by some big vehicle company, the price occupies about 10% of the whole vehicle, the imported automatic transmission (AT)’s price is higher than China’s price.

, The vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) has higher fuel consumption than the vehicles which install manual transmission and the vehicle which installs automatic transmission (AT) are easier driving than the vehicles which installs manual transmission. So, the automatic transmission (AT) installed proportion is different in different country due to different countries’ oil price and driving feeling. The US vehicle has about 95% installed proportion, the Japan vehicle has about 90% installed proportion, the EU has about less than 20% installed proportion, the China vehicle has about 45% installed proportion from about 35% to 45%.

, The automatic transmission (AT) is mainly produced by the above listed company, like Aisin, ZF, Jatco and so on, these companies occupied more than 90% market share in 2014.

, US and China is the two highest consumption countries in automatic transmission (AT) market, the US can meet its demand, but China can’t meet its demand, its automatic transmission (AT) depends on the import and the automatic transmission (AT) produced in China are mainly produced by the joint venture enterprise, China’s domestic enterprises only occupy about 10% market share. In the future, the proportion of installing automatic transmission (AT) will increase, the China’s domestic enterprises’ market share may increase.

, Although sales of automatic transmission (AT) brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automatic transmission (AT) field hastily.

, , The Automatic Transmission (AT) market was valued at 141100 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 158900 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic Transmission (AT).

AISIN

GM

Volkswagen

ZF

Hyundai

Daimler

Jatco

Ford

HONDA

Toyota

FIAT

SHANXI Fast

GEELY

SHANXI Fast

GEELY

Shengrui

4 HP

5 HP

6 HP

7 HP

8 HP

9 HP

10 HP

Passenger Vehicle