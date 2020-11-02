Pet Wearables Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During 2019 to 2029

Global Pet Wearables Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Untapped Potential to Amplify the Growth of the Pet Wearables Market

The pet wearables market has got a wide range of product offerings. Ranging from basic GPS trackers to advanced emotion trackers for pets, pet wearables are being developed to cater to consumer needs. Pet emotion trackers are mostly in development or available in the most basic forms. As per the data analysed in the pet wearables report, pet emotion sensors and activity monitors are poised for heavy development in the forecast period. The integration of multiple technologies in a single device has received highest attention in recent years.

Owing to the increasing urbanization and development in recent years, the per capita income and the average consumer spending have increased, which is likely to influence the per capita spent on pet healthcare products. Consumers are willing to pay a higher price for pet health and satisfaction, which leads to an increased demand for pet wearables. Currently, due to concentration of players in North America and Europe, these regions hold the highest share for the usage of pet wearables. But the usage of pet wearables is still in its preliminary phase for these regions. The potential growth in these regions are likely to attribute to the highest growth of the pet wearables.

Closely following the growth of the European pet wearables market is the APEJ region. The urbanization of developing countries in the region will lead to significant growth in the demand for pet wearables. Availability of products will be one of the main concerns in Asia. The introduction and social awareness of the technology are likely to catch the eye of pet loving millennials. The affordability of pet wearables in developing countries such as India will determine the success for the market. Japan has been on the forefront for the innovative and technological developments. “Connected Cow” was one of the most innovative usages of pedometers to determine estrous cycles. The whimsical applications and innovative pet wearables will help the growth of the market in the forecast period. South Korea is one of the leading nations in pet registration. The implementation of blockchain technology in the registration is likely to increase the preference of consumers in South Korea. The growth metrics of pet wearables according to regional characteristics are examined in the report.

