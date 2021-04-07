Global “New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data to Showing Impressive Growth by 2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global “ New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor is a new kind motor, it is more like one kind motor that it collects the function of electric motor and generator, it can provide power from the battery and it can also recycle the power from vehicle putting on the brake, it more meets the idea of the new energy vehicles and societal need.

We all know that our non-renewable resource is decreasing day by day, especially the petroleum, so all the countries in the worldwide have the plan to saving the energy and improve the environment, the vehicle’s exhaust has great influence on the city environment. With the income increase, the demand of vehicle will increase too, so the city vehicles owner will also increase, so we must improve the vehicles composition kinds, the new energy vehicles can improve the current situation, even though the new energy vehicles have the two barrier, the first is national policy, the other is battery’s storage capacity, for the first, most countries support the new energy electric vehicles in the policy, for the other, some big countries are committing at the research of battery like US, Japan, China, and so on, so the future of new energy vehicles is promising.

, So far, the new energy vehicle drive motor market is relatively small because the drive motor are only installed in the new energy vehicle, the new energy vehicle ownership only occupies less than one percent share of the vehicle market. The drive motor industry is a sunrise industry, because the new energy vehicle drive motor has more than twenty times increase from 2010(about 7K) to 2015 (16K) in China, the growth rate of the world has a certain similarity, but it still has an uncertainty, it mainly performances that the consumption has a certain uncertainty, the charging pile and the battery power will impact the development of the new energy vehicle consumption, the new energy vehicle consumption will impact the consumption of the drive motor, so the consumption will be impacted by the whole environment of the new energy vehicle development. So far, the producers are the vehicle company or the motor company and auto Part Company cooperates with Vehicle Company, so the sale channel is relatively less.

Nissan

Delphi

BROAD-OCEAN

MITSUBISHI

FUKUTA

Ford

Bosch

BYD

GM

DENSO

Toyota

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Direct Current Motor

Induction Motor

Passenger Vehicle