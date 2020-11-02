Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on ‘Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’.
DelveInsight’s ‘Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the GAD, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the GAD market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Country Wise-Generalized Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology
- The Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in 7MM was 16,606,987 in 2017, based on DSM-V criteria. Estimates show that the United States accounted for the highest number of cases of GAD among all the 7MM countries, i.e., 11,113,727. Among the EU5, France has the highest prevalence with estimated 1,304,965 cases in 2017.
- In 2017, there were a total of 4,083,434 cases of GAD in the age-group (18–24), and 685,341 cases in 65 and above, in the United States.
- The severity of GAD Is divided into mild, moderate, or severe based on the number of criteria symptoms such as a functional disability in work role performance, household maintenance, social life, and intimate relationships with the severity of the symptoms.
- In 2017, there were 238,201 mild cases, 459,904 moderate cases and 333,070 severe cases of GAD in the US. The overall children and adolescent specific severity specific cases of GAD are subjected to increase in the coming years.
Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is characterized by persistent and exaggerated anxiety and worry about everyday life events with no obvious reasons for worry. People with GAD may anticipate disaster and may be overly concerned about money, health, family, work, or other issues. Individuals with GAD find it difficult to control their worry. They may worry more than seems warranted about actual events or may expect the worst even when there is no apparent reason for concern. According to Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), GAD affects around 6.8 million adults or 3.1% of the US adult population in any given year and the criteria used for diagnosis was based on DSM-IV. However, latest DSM-V yielded an influx of new GAD cases which give rise to the prevalence rate as well in adult population (i.e. 12-month prevalence rate is 4% in the US adult population).
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Drug Chapters
Drug chapter segment of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder report encloses the detailed analysis of Generalized Anxiety Disorder marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Generalized Anxiety Disorder clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Emerging Drugs
- Troriluzole: BioHaven Pharmaceuticals
- BNC210: Bionomics
- PH94B: Pherin Pharmaceuticals/VistaGen Therapeutics
- And Many Others
Products detail in the report…
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook
Key Findings
According to DelveInsight, Generalized Anxiety Disorder market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.The therapeutic market of Generalized Anxiety Disorder in seven major markets was found to be USD 3,164 million in 2017which is expected to increase during study period (2017–2030).
The United States Market Outlook
In 2017, the total market size of GAD therapies was found to be USD 2,463 million in the United States which is expected to increase in the study period (2017–2030).
EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
In 2017, the total market size of GAD therapies was found to be USD 542 million in the EU-5 countries which is expected to increase in the study period (2017–2030).
Japan Market Outlook
The total market size of GAD therapies in Japan was found to be USD 160 million in 2017.
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
3. SWOT Analysis of GAD
4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
5. GAD: Market Overview at a Glance
5.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD in 2017
5.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of GAD in 2030
6. GAD: Disease Background and Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Signs and Symptoms
6.3. Risk Factors and Causes
6.4. Pathophysiology
6.5. Diagnosis
6.6. Screening Tools
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale
7.2.1. United States
7.2.2. EU5
7.2.3. Japan
7.3. Epidemiology: 7MM
7.4. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in 7MM
8. United States
8.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in the United States
8.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in the United States
8.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in the United States
8.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in the United States
8.4.1. Children and Adolescents
8.4.2. Adults
9. EU5
9.1. Germany
9.1.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Germany
9.1.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Germany
9.1.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Germany
9.1.4. Severi ty -Specific Cases of GAD in Germany
9.2. France
9.2.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in France
9.2.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in France
9.2.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in France
9.2.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in France
9.3. Italy
9.3.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Italy
9.3.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Italy
9.3.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Italy
9.3.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in Italy
9.4. Spain
9.4.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Spain
9.4.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Spain
9.4.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Spain
9.4.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in Spain
9.5. The United Kingdom (UK)
9.5.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in the UK
9.5.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in the UK
9.5.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in the UK
9.5.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in the UK
10. Japan
10.1. Total 12-Month Prevalent Cases of GAD in Japan
10.2. Gender-Specific Cases of GAD in Japan
10.3. Age-Specific Cases of GAD in Japan
10.4. Severity -Specific Cases of GAD in Japan
10.4.1. Children and Adolescents
10.4.2. Adults
11. Current Treatment Practices: GAD
11.1. Treatment of special populations
11.2. Treatment Guidelines
11.2.1. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE): GAD Management
11.2.2. Treatment Recommendation Summary
12. Unmet Needs
13. Case Report
13.1. A Case Report of GAD and Changes in Treatment Plan Based on Patient Care Scenario: Follow up
14. Patient Journey of GAD
15. Key Endpoints in GAD Clinical Trials
16. Marketed Therapies
16.1. Marketed Therapies Key Cross
17. Emerging Therapies
17.1. Key Cross
17.2. BNC210: Bionomics
17.2.1. Product Description
17.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
17.2.3. Safety and Efficacy
17.3. PH94B: Pherin Pharmaceuticals/VistaGen Therapeutics
17.3.1. Product Description
17.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
17.3.3. Safety and Efficacy
17.4. Intuniv (Guanfacine; previously known as SPD503): Shire (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals)
17.4.1. Product Description
17.4.2. Other Developmental Activities
17.4.3. Clinical Development
17.4.4. Safety and Efficacy
17.5. Troriluzole: BioHaven Pharmaceuticals
17.5.1. Product Description
17.5.2. Other Developmental Activities
17.5.3. Clinical Development
17.5.4. Safety and Efficacy
18. GAD: Seven Major Market Analysis
18.1. Key Findings
18.2. Market Outlook: 7MM
18.3. Total Market Size of GAD in 7MM
18.4. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in 7MM
18.5. United States
18.5.1. Total Market size of GAD in the US
18.5.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in the US
18.6. EU5
18.7. Germany
18.7.1. Total Market size of GAD in Germany
18.7.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Germany
18.8. France
18.8.1. Total Market size of GAD in France
18.8.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in France
18.9. Italy
18.9.1. Total Market size of GAD in Italy
18.9.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Italy
18.10. Spain
18.10.1. Total Market size of GAD in Spain
18.10.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Spain
18.11. United Kingdom
18.11.1. Total Market size of GAD in the UK
18.11.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in the UK
18.12. Japan
18.12.1. Total Market size of GAD in Japan
18.12.2. Total Market Size of GAD by Therapies in Japan
19. Market Access and Reimbursement of GAD Therapies
19.1. NICE Recommendations
19.2. British Association of Psychopharmacology Recommendations
19.3. Access and Reimbursement of Other Therapies
19.4. Reimbursement Management
20. Market Drivers
21. Market Barriers
22. Appendix
22.1. Bibliography
22.2. Report Methodology
23. DelveInsight Capabilities
24. Disclaimer
25. About DelveInsight
