Global “Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Power Lawn and garden equipment means for gardens, green and later involved in conservation machinery and equipment, including lawn establishment and maintenance machinery, planting and maintenance of green machinery, planting and maintenance of urban trees and shrubs machinery, apparatus and equipment floriculture, garden engineering and professional sports venues.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of lawn and garden equipment of residential and commercial customers. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. In the residential sector, many individuals are not garden enthusiasts and simply wish to complete their yard chores quickly and easily. The zero-turn radius lawn mowers were successful, but robotic units had very limited acceptance. Commercial users keep their equipment operating many hours each day and favor “creature friendly” or ergonomic features that reduce strain. In both sectors, customers are starting to favor equipment that can perform multiple tasks, such as mowing and mulching. Also, producers are planning to expand their offering of cordless electric units that are less noisy and more environment-friendly.

Regulations and environmental issues have an impact on both producers and users of lawn and garden equipment. Mowers, trimmers, and blowers, for example, utilize two-cycle engines that burn a combination of gas and oil and contribute to air pollution much more than four-cycle units. Federal and state regulators are trying to implement increasingly strict standards on emissions. Local government units seek to promote mulching and composting to reduce solid waste; they also seek to lower noise pollution from leaf blowers. Customers are becoming more astute and opt for features that save fuel and have other desirable features.

Turf and grounds equipment is purchased mostly by landscapers who use the units for grooming commercial, government, and large residential properties. This category has shown fast growth earlier this decade, but now a slowdown is in effect. In part, this is due to maturing technology and in part to a leveling off in the number of landscaping firms. The sub-categories in this product family include turf mowers, tractors, aerators, dethatchers, and turf trucks, all widely utilized by landscape contractors. Government and non-profit sector spending in this field is slowing, so producers hope for gains in sales from golf courses and commercial real estate landscapers, Regional markets are influenced by demographic and socio-economic trends as well as geography/climate conditions. The South is expected to remain the largest market for power lawn and garden equipment, accounting for one-third of the national total. The fastest growth is expected to be in the West due to a partly untapped customer base. Growth in the Midwest is expected to remain average due to below average income gains. The Northeast is still experiencing population out-migration and thus is expected to show the lowest growth.

Lacking features of an oligopoly so far and having a relatively basic technology, the lawn and garden equipment industry still poses some formidable barriers to entry. Thus, capital requirements are quite high due to production features and the diverse nature of the product families. Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Yet another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name identity and brand image require extensive advertising.

, The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment market was valued at Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Lawn and Garden Equipment.

The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.

John Deere

TORO

MTD

Craftsman

Black & Decker(Stanley)

Briggs & Stratton

Blount

Ariens

Remington

MAT Engine Technologies

Brinly-Hardy

McLane

Sun Joe

American Lawn Mower

Husqvarna USA

STIHL USA

EMAK

Honda

Makita USA

ECHO USA

Hitachi

TTI

ZHONGJIAN

Zomax

Talon

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Lawnmowers

Turf & Grounds Equipment

Trimmers & Edgers

The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Household Use

Commercial