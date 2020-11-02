N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Is Booming Worldwide | 3M Ltd. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Size study, by Type (With Exhalation Valves, Without Exhalation Valves), by Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Personal care/individual, Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market is valued approximately at USD 816.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.03% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks are used to filter the airborne particles and enhance the quality of air to breath. These are used for medical purposes, industrial and some other implications. The masks are accounted to block almost 95% of the micron particles, due to this it has been suggested to be used by patients with respiratory diseases. Labors in construction of the buildings are also advised to wear these masks to prevent them from dust, sand and other hazardous particles on the construction site. Global pollution level in increasing tremendously accounting for largest number of deaths due to hazardous gas released from vehicle, industries and other sources. As per survey by University of Oxford in 2017, 5 Million of deaths were recorded due to respiratory diseases causing heart strokes, attacks, asthma and many more across the world. This led to enhancement in market growth of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, there is a tremendous rise in both supply and demand of the masks across the globe. The masks are advised by healthcare professional and scientists to be used to prevent from Novel Coronavirus Disease. As per WHO in April 2020, Coronavirus spread into 213 countries around the globe, and with ever increasing cases of COVID-19, there are significant opportunities in the market growth of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks. Increase in fear among the people and growing awareness about safety measures has observed increase in the demand of masks drastically. Availability of the masks in variety of cost makes it accessible by most of the population. However, innovations for alternative and the fact that not all the hazardous microns are filtered through the mask are the restraining factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world being tremendously affected by COVID-19 and rise in awareness to take preventions to stay healthier. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in awareness regarding healthcare, increase of pollution in cities and rise in fear of Novel Coronavirus Disease would create lucrative growth prospects for the N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Ltd. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Kowa Company, Ltd. (US)

Ansell (Australia)

CM Company, Inc. (US)

DACH Medical Group Holding AG (Germany)

VOGMASK UK LTD (UK)

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

With Exhalation Valves

Without Exhalation Valves

By Application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Personal care/individual

Industrial

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

