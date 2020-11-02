Lager Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Heineken N.V., China Resources Snow Breweries, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Molson Coors Brewing

Global Covid-19 Impact on Lager Market Size study, by Type (Standard, Premium), by Distribution Channel (Off-Trade, On-Trade) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Lager market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Lager market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Lager Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has brought world to a halt. The surge in the cases of covid-19 virus has forced many central governments to impose complete or partial lockdowns which has put each and every sector along with alcohol & lager industry into non-operation mode to restrain the flow or impact of virus. Large precisely is a variety of beer which is conditioned at low temperatures. They are usually amber, pale or dark in color. The pale lager is the most widely commercially & consumed available type of beer among both developed and developing countries.

The escalating consumption of alcohol, rising disposable income of the individuals, rising urbanization consisting of establishments of night clubs and pubs along with escalating cases of diabetics. In the present scenario, outbreak of Covid-19 has negatively impacted the demand and utility of lager market. For instance: According to (AIBA) All India Brewers Association, the beer industry precisely contributes around Rs 50000 crore every year to the economy of India. As per All India Brewers association, the breweries industry has been estimated to suffer a loss of around 25% in terms of sales in this fiscal year owing to imposition of covid-19 lockdown, precisely the summer season which is the peak season for consumption of beer & lager has witnessed decline in the sales. Moreover, The leading breweries organizations operating in India such as Carlsberg, Anheuser-Busch, United Breweries, InBev and Bira 91 have combinedly submitted official letter to central and several state governments such as Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra to allow the sales of alcohol & breweries on both offline which are orange & green zones and online platforms across all states even if the lockdown is extended which is anticipated to fuel the utility of lager market but only on a minor basis in the country. Furthermore, countries such as Hong kong has started to open up bars & pubs with only 50% capacity from May 10 which is expected to push the demand of breweries and lager but again only on a minor basis

The regional analysis of global Covid-19 Impact on Lager market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high disposable income of the individuals along with presence of large number of pubs and bars on both United States and canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising urbanization in China and India along with escalating tourism sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Covid-19 Impact on Lager market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Heineken N.V.

China Resources Snow Breweries

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Brewing

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi Group Holdings

Constellation Brans

B9 Beverages Pvt Ltd

Anheuser-Constellation Brans SA/NV

The Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standard

Premium

By Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

On-Trade

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

