Global “Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis by

Anterior interbody cages are titanium cylinders that are placed in the disc space. The cages are porous and allow the bone graft to grow from the vertebral body through the cage and into the next vertebral body. The cages offer excellent fixation, so most patients do not need additional instrumentation (e.g. pedicle screws) or post-operative back braces for support.

, The global average price of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is in the fluctuated trend, from 1502 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1469USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuated trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage includes Metal type and Polymeric type. The proportion of Polymeric type in 2016 is about 88%.

Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is widely used in Treatment of Spinal Diseases, Control Spinal Deformity Development, Protection of Spinal Nerves and Others. The most proportion of Cervical Interbody Fusion Cage is for Treatment of Spinal Diseases, and the proportion in 2016 is 47%. The trend of household is decreasing.

North America is the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 68% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, BBraun, NuVasive etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

, The Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages market was valued at 820 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1120 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages.

Medtronic

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

BBraun

NuVasive

Globus Medical

K2M

Orthofix

Shanghai Microport Orthopedics

BAUMER

Alphatec Spine

Medacta

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Metal type

Polymeric type

Treatment of Spinal Diseases

Control Spinal Deformity Development

Protection of Spinal Nerves