Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Plastic Market Business Trends Analysis, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis, Growth Opportunities, COVID-19 Impact and Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025

Key Players Covered in the Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Plastic Market Are:

CHIMEI

KKPC

SABIC

Styrolution

Gaoqiao

Trinseo

JSR

Samsung SDI Chemical

CNPC (Daqing)

CNPC (Jilin)

Formosa

Lejin Chemical

LG Chemical

Huajin Chemical

UMG ABS

Dagu Chemical

Toray

CNPC (Lanzhou) Segments by Types:

General Grade

High Flow Grade

Extrusion Grade

Fire Retardant Grade

High Heat Grade

Product Electroplating Grade

High Gloss Grade

Low Gloss Grade

Other grade Segments by Applications:

Transportation industry

Building and construction

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Large and small appliances