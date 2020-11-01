distillation system market – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2026

Global distillation system market was valued US$ 5.94 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 9.82 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.94% during forecast period.
Global distillation system market is segmented into the component, technology, type, industry, operation, process, and region.
Increase in demand for distilled water, and crude oil, distilled spirits are creating the demand for distillation systems in the market. Petrochemical refineries and alcoholic beverages are the two dominant application segments of the distillation systems market, for which the growth has increased since the last decade. The shortage of water is a major factor fueling demand for distillation units globally in the water treatment application. Development of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is additionally fueling the distillation systems market growth.
On the basis of operation, Continuous distillation is used for large-scale separation processes and is extensively used in the petroleum, oil, and chemical industries. This operation is mainly used because of its high energy efficiency and high output as compared to batch operation.
The US accounted for the largest market share in the distillation systems market in 2017.The manufacturers of distillation systems in the North America is focusing on the growth of new technologies and improvement of the existing product.
Key players operated in distillation system market are GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Sulzer, Core Laboratories, PILODIST, Anton Paar, Praj Industries, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, EPIC Modular Process Systems, BÃœFA Composite System, and Bosch Packaging Technology.
Scope of Global Distillation System Market:
Global Distillation System Market by Component:
Column shells
Plates & packings
Reboilers & heaters
Condenser
Global Distillation System Market by Technology:
Fractional
Steam
Vacuum
Multiple-effect (MED)
Global Distillation System Market by Type:
Column still
Pot still
Global Distillation System Market by Industry:
Petroleum & bio-refinery
Water treatment
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Chemicals
Global Distillation System Market by Operation:
Continuous
Batch
Global Distillation System Market by Process:
Multicomponent
Binary
Global Distillation System Market by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Global Distillation System Market:
GEA
Alfa Laval
SPX FLOW
Sulzer
Core Laboratories
PILODIST
Anton Paar
Praj Industries
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
EPIC Modular Process Systems
BÃœFA Composite System
Bosch Packaging Technology.