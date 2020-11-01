UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market size receive overwhelming hike in Revenues size COVID-19 2026

The UK explosion protection equipment market was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. Explosion protection equipment is used in different industry verticals to prevent ignition from several dangerous environments that can cause a sudden explosion. Explosion proof products are able to withstand and contain an internal eruption.

Equipment used in hazardous locations should adhere to an appropriate national standard and marked by an examining organization. ATmosphere EXplosible (ATEX) is an approved mark certified by the EU test authority. The ATEX directive outlines procedures to evaluate a product design based on groups and categories. Increased safety, growth of the manufacturing sector, growth in industrial sectors, and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that strengthen the market. However, slow economic activity after Brexit, and decline of mining industries in the UK is expected to restrict the market growth. Investment in emerging aerospace & defense markets is anticipated to foster the growth of the market.

The UK explosion protection equipment market is segmented based on industry vertical, applicable system, and protection method. Based on industrial vertical, the market is divided into pharmaceutical, manufacturing, marine, food processing, oil & gas, mining, and others. The others includes wood, aerospace, plastic, and paper industry.

The applicable system segment is classified into cable glands, junction boxes, lighting systems, lifting & material handling system, automation system, surveillance & monitoring systems, and signaling systems.

The protection methods segment is further divided into explosion prevention, explosion containment, and explosion segregation.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key players operating in the market include key companies profiled in the report include ABB Group, Adalet, Bartec GmbH, Eaton Corporation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Extronics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Siemens AG.

UK EXPLOSION PROTECTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTS

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Pharmaceutical

• Manufacturing

• Marine

• Food processing

• Oil and gas

• Mining

• Others

BY APPLICABLE SYSTEM

• Cable Gland

• Junction Boxe

• Lighting System

• Lifting and Material Handling System

• Automation system

• Surveillance and Monitoring Systems

• Signaling System

• Other

BY PROTECTION METHODS

• Explosion Prevention

o Intrinsic safety

• Explosion containment

o Explosion Proof Enclosure

• Explosion segregation

o Purging

o Pressurization

o Encapsulation

o Sealing

o Limited-Breathing

o Oil immersion

o Sand filling

KEY PLAYERS

• ABB Group

• Adalet

• Bartec GmbH

• Eaton Corporation Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Extronics Ltd.

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

• R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Siemens AG

