Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market 2020, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2026

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Data presented in global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market report allows users to realize their market entry potential and devise fruitful developmental strategies to fulfil their business goals. A report sample can be requested to view the report outline before you actually purchase it.

Key players in the global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market covered in Chapter 4:

Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd.

Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc.

Jore Corp.

Greenfield Industries Inc.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd.

Tivoly SA

Bohler-Uddeholm Corp.

Addison & Co. Ltd.

OSG Corp.

YG-1

Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

Viking Drill and Tool Inc.

Sandvik AB

Sutton Tools Pty Ltd.

Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd.

Guhring KG

Erasteel SAS

Kennametal Inc.

Somta Tools Pty Ltd.

Minnesota Twist Drill Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

High-speed Steel Milling Tools

High-speed Steel Drilling Tools

High-speed Steel Tapping Tools

High-speed Steel Reaming & Counterboring Tools

High-speed Steel Gear Cutting Tools

High-speed Steel Broaching Tools

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automobile Industry

Aircraft Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Machinery Industry

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd.

4.1.1 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shanghai Tool Works Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc.

4.2.1 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Aloris Tool Technology Co. Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Jore Corp.

4.3.1 Jore Corp. Basic Information

4.3.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Jore Corp. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Jore Corp. Business Overview

4.4 Greenfield Industries Inc.

4.4.1 Greenfield Industries Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Greenfield Industries Inc. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Greenfield Industries Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

4.5.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Basic Information

4.5.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Business Overview

4.6 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd.

4.6.1 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.6.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Dalian Top-Eastern Drills Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.7 Tivoly SA

4.7.1 Tivoly SA Basic Information

4.7.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tivoly SA High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tivoly SA Business Overview

4.8 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp.

4.8.1 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. Basic Information

4.8.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bohler-Uddeholm Corp. Business Overview

4.9 Addison & Co. Ltd.

4.9.1 Addison & Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Addison & Co. Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Addison & Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 OSG Corp.

4.10.1 OSG Corp. Basic Information

4.10.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 OSG Corp. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 OSG Corp. Business Overview

4.11 YG-1

4.11.1 YG-1 Basic Information

4.11.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 YG-1 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 YG-1 Business Overview

4.12 Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

4.12.1 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.12.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Tiangong International Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.13 Viking Drill and Tool Inc.

4.13.1 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Viking Drill and Tool Inc. Business Overview

4.14 Sandvik AB

4.14.1 Sandvik AB Basic Information

4.14.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Sandvik AB High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Sandvik AB Business Overview

4.15 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd.

4.15.1 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Basic Information

4.15.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Sutton Tools Pty Ltd. Business Overview

4.16 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd.

4.16.1 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.16.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.17 Guhring KG

4.17.1 Guhring KG Basic Information

4.17.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Guhring KG High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Guhring KG Business Overview

4.18 Erasteel SAS

4.18.1 Erasteel SAS Basic Information

4.18.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Erasteel SAS High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Erasteel SAS Business Overview

4.19 Kennametal Inc.

4.19.1 Kennametal Inc. Basic Information

4.19.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Kennametal Inc. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Kennametal Inc. Business Overview

4.20 Somta Tools Pty Ltd.

4.20.1 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Basic Information

4.20.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Somta Tools Pty Ltd. Business Overview

4.21 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc.

4.21.1 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Basic Information

4.21.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Minnesota Twist Drill Inc. Business Overview

5 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 High-speed Steel Milling Tools Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 High-speed Steel Drilling Tools Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 High-speed Steel Tapping Tools Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 High-speed Steel Reaming & Counterboring Tools Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.6 High-speed Steel Gear Cutting Tools Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.7 High-speed Steel Broaching Tools Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Automobile Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Aircraft Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Oil & Gas Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Machinery Industry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Other Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 High-Speed Steel Metal-Cutting Tools Market Forecast Under COVID-19

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

