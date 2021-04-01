Global “Knife Gate Valves Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data to Showing Impressive Growth by 2025 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global “ Knife Gate Valves Market ” 2020 – 2025 Report calculates the market size, Knife Gate Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

In the coming years there is an increasing volume demand for Knife Gate Valves in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Knife Gate Valves. Increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agriculture Knife Gate Valves industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Knife Gate Valves will drive growth in Asia markets.

The Knife Gate Valves market was valued at 770 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1050 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Knife Gate Valves.

Orbinox

DeZURIK

Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)

VAG

Bray International

Flowrox

AVK

Weir

Stafsjö Valves

Velan

ERHARD

CYL

Red Valve

Tecofi

ITT

SISTAG (WEY Valve)

Davis Valve

Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog

GEFA Processtechnik

Trueline Valve Corporation

SUPERO SEIKI

Chuan Chuan Metal Valves

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

In the coming years there is an increasing volume demand for Knife Gate Valves in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Knife Gate Valves. Increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agriculture Knife Gate Valves industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Knife Gate Valves will drive growth in Asia markets.

The Knife Gate Valves market was valued at 770 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1050 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Knife Gate Valves.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Knife Gate Valves Market (2020 – 2025):

On the basis of Product Type:

Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

Electric Knife Gate Valve

Manual Knife Gate Valve

Other Types

For the end users/applications:

Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

Electric Knife Gate Valve

Manual Knife Gate Valve

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power