Global “Chain Block Market 2020” Covid – 19 Impact on Top countries data : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast

Chain Block is a mechanical device for lifting material, consisting of chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese chain block industry is not only begin to transit to high-end chain block products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.This report focuses on the Chain Block in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Chain Block market was valued at 2080 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chain Block.

Columbus McKinnon

KITO

Konecranes

Terex

Hitachi Industrial

TBM

Ingersoll Rand

TOYO

Shanghai yiying

ABUS crane systems

Zhejiang Guanlin

Zhejiang Wuyi

Chengday

J.D.Neuhaus L.P.,

Liftket

Nitchi

TXK

Chongqing Kinglong

WKTO

DAESAN

GIS AG

Nucleon

PLANETA-Hebetechnik

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Manual Chain Blocks

Electric Chain Blocks

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Chain Block market for each application, including: –

Factories and warehouse

Construction Sites

Marine & Ports

Mining & Excavating Operation

