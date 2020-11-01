Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Superfruit Market 2018 – 2028

Global “Superfruit market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Superfruit offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Superfruit market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Superfruit market is provided in this report.

The latest research report on Superfruit market encompasses a detailed compilation of this industry, and a creditable overview of its segmentation. In short, the study incorporates a generic overview of the Superfruit market based on its current status and market size, in terms of volume and returns. The study also comprises a summary of important data considering the geographical terrain of the industry as well as the industry players that seem to have achieved a powerful status across the Superfruit market.

Superfruit Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Superfruit market are The Agrana Group, Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Dole Food Company, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Fyffes plc, Grupo Noboa S.A., Kagome Co., Ltd., The Morning Star Company, Naturipe Farms, LLC., Citrosuco, among others.

Launching new product variants in superfruit market, generating awareness & marketing about the benefits of Superfruit products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the superfruit market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches & Co-Branding activities

In the year 2017, Del Monte Foods, Inc.,S.-based Company launched new smoothie kit line made from superfruit. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to increase fruit & vegetable consumption in the U.S. They are launched the superfruit smoothies in a variety of sizes and are and are widely available at selected convenience channels and grocery stores in the four healthy mixtures, including antioxidant, superfruit, energizers and vitamins. The superfruit smoothies are claimed by the company to be 100% fresh, healthy and convenient. Del Monte created its range of smoothies to align with recent consumer trends towards healthy and convenient product formulations.

In October 2016, Dole Food Company, Inc., one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched co-branded produce assortment featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. They both have shared a mission to provide high-quality products to help families live a healthier life with the superfruit and veggies. Disney with Dole’s fresh fruits and vegetables is looking to support parents as they could encourage their kids to make the healthier food choice.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Superfruit market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing health consciousness. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the superfruit market growth. Also the plan in marketing and advertising them to the consumers play a critical role in sales of the superfruit products.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

