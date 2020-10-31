3D-Motion Capture Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking as a Biggest Opportunity in Coming Decade

3D-Motion Capture Market Insights 2020 is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide 3D-Motion Capture industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the 3D-Motion Capture producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability.
Major Players in 3D-Motion Capture are:
Codamotion – Charnwood Dynamics Ltd. (United Kingdom),Motion Analysis Corporation (United States),Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (United States),Notch Interfaces Inc. (United States),NaturalPoint, Inc. (United States),Phoenix Technologies, Inc. (United States),Xsense Technologies B.V. (Netherlands),OptiTrack (United States)
Definition:
3D motion capture (3D mo-cap) is the process of recording movements of individual or any objects. The recorded motion capture data is then mapped on 3D software where the digitally animated character shows the similar moves as recorded in real time. Motion capture is used in applications such as media & entertainment, education, healthcare and manufacturing among others.
Market Influencing Trends:
Increasing Number of Three-dimensional Screens Across the Globe
Growing Visual Effects and Animations Based Content from the Entertainment Industry
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus on Creating More Realistic Experience through High Quality Content
Growing Use of Computer Vision in End-user Industries
Market Opportunity:
Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Platform in Motion Capture
Increasing Use of Augmented Reality in Healthcare Industry
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Extracts from Table of Contents
Chapter 1: 3D-Motion Capture Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global 3D-Motion Capture Market Share and Market Overview
Chapter 3: 3D-Motion Capture Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis
3.1 Market Concentration Rate
3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]
3.3 Heat Map Analysis
3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]
3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019
3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)
Chapter 4: Global 3D-Motion Capture Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)
– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.
– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
Chapter 5: Global 3D-Motion Capture Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))
5.1 Global 3D-Motion Capture Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025
5.2 Different 3D-Motion Capture Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)
5.3 Global 3D-Motion Capture Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis
5.4 Global 3D-Motion Capture Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025
5.5 Global 3D-Motion Capture Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis
Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer
