Digital Twins Market: Know Technology Exploding in Popularity

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes-reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

In 2018, the global Digital Twins market size was 1240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Twins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twins development in United States, Europe and China.

General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation & Oracle Corporation.

, Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin & System Twin

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities & Others

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

