Growing Awareness Related to Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market 2018 – 2028

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/24016
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.
Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook
North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.
In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology
- Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication
- Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes
- North America Smart Kettle Market
- U.S. & Canada
- Latin America Smart Kettle Market
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
- Eastern Europe Smart Kettle Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe Smart Kettle Market
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Smart Kettle Market
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Smart Kettle Market
- Middle East and Africa Smart Kettle Market
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Request Report Methodology @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/24016
Reasons to Purchase this Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/24016
The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size
2.1.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Production 2014-2025
2.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market
2.4 Key Trends for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….