Top Ten Sensor Market Useful Research Conclusions, Business Plans, Strategies With Forecast To 2025

This report provides detailed information on companies that BCC Research has identified as market leaders in the sensors market. These companies are selected based on revenue, innovations, strength of product portfolio, regional presence, investment capacity and similar other factors.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in sensors market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.

The scope also includes analysis of the sensors market based on end-use application, technology type and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at global level for the above segments. The sensors market is segmented into five categories –

– By Technology Type: Biosensors, IoT sensors, Chemical sensors, Fingerprint sensors, RADAR sensors, Load/force/torque sensors, Position sensors, Pressure sensors, Temperature sensors, Flow sensors, and Level sensors.

– By End-use application: automotive industry, process industry, consumer goods industry, medical field, machinery manufacturing, building construction, aircraft and ship building and miscellaneous end uses

– By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)

– Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of top 10 sensor industry companies and discussion on their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and advantages

– Coverage of recent market trends in overall sensor industry and description of its types i.e. biosensors, image sensors, chemical sensors, fingerprint sensors and radar sensors, load/force/torque sensor and miscellaneous sensors

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of sensor technologies with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period

– Impact analyses of the key drivers and constraints for these technologies

– Information on government regulations such as TREAD Act, EU TPMS legislation, automobile industry standards and U.S. standards

Summary

A sensor is a type of transducer and provides various types of output, typically using electrical or optical signals. Sensors are used in everyday objects, for example, in touch-sensitive elevator buttons and lamps that dim or brighten by touching the base, in addition to numerous other applications. The use of sensors has expanded beyond the traditional fields of temperature, pressure and flow measurement. Analog sensors such as potentiometers and force-sensing resistors are still widely used in applications that include manufacturing equipment, machinery, airplanes and aerospace applications, cars, medicine and robotics. However, technological progress and the use of micromachining and

microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology in microsensors is allowing the manufacture of an increasing number of sensors on a microscopic scale. In most cases, microsensors can reach significantly higher speeds and sensitivity compared with macroscopic sensors.

Sensors convert physical phenomena into quantities measurable by data acquisition systems and are thus an important part of many measurement and automation applications. Sensors are being used in an increasing number of industries, and applications are being continually opened in new fields. Today’s production technologies, such as modern vehicles, innovative medical devices, smart power supply systems and building technologies, are inconceivable without sensors. Advanced electronic control systems provide users of sensors with ongoing advances in sensor accuracy, reliability, response time, robustness, miniaturization, communications capability and efficiency. The quality of sensors continues to improve as they become more specific and robust. They are able to impart more information yet are becoming less expensive because of improved production methods.

The need for sensors is increasing dramatically due to the ongoing boom in smart mobile communication technologies and tablet PCs. Many companies are researching novel types of sensors for these applications. For example, mobile phones with face recognition are already on the market. Even mobile phones with integrated spectrometers to measure food freshness are now possible.