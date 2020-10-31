Passive Optical LAN Market Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations, Drivers in Future Analysis by 2025

“Passive Optical LAN or POL is a solutions that helps private and public organizations by outstanding network performance. POL contribute various services to businesses, governments, hospitals, hotels, real estate developers, and universities by reducing their infrastructure cost and deploying single network.

Optical fiber is more reliable as a data transfer via fiber, which reduces the risk of disconnection and downtime as compared to services delivered by the cable network. Fiber optics are completely immune to many environmental factors that affect copper cable. The optical fiber is made of glass, an insulator reduces risk of electric current flow through it.

The opportunity in the global passive optical LAN market is projected to be worth US$XX bn by 2025, rising from US$XX bn in 2018. The market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. By component, the wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers segment accounted for XX% of the global passive optical LAN market revenue in 2018, emerging as the leading contributor. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR ofXX% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Optical amplifiers, on the other hand, are poised to register the highest CAGR of XX% during the same period.

By region, in 2018, the global passive optical LAN market was dominated by Asia Pacific, accounting for XX% of the global market. Going forward, Asia Pacific is predicted to maintain its dominance owing to the rising demand for passive optical LAN networks, particularly in China. A surge in the use of electronic gadgets and data traffic are two of the factors expected to propel the Asia Pacific market for passive optical LAN. Governments of many nations are focusing on investing more for the improvement of the network infrastructure, which is further predicted to boost the Asia Pacific passive optical LAN market.

Some of the leading players in the POL market are Alcatel Lucent SA (France), Ericsson Inc. (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ADTRAN, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), and Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Passive Optical LAN Market, by Component

• Optical cables

• Optical couplers

• Optical power splitters

• Optical encoders

• Patch cords and pigtails

• Optical connectors

• Optical amplifiers

• Optical transceivers

• Fixed and variable optical attenuators

• Optical circulators

• Wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers

• Optical filters

• Others

Passive Optical LAN Market, by Application

• Loop feeder

• Interoffice

• Fiber in the Loop (FITL)

• Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

• Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

• Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) systems

• Passive Optical LAN Market, by Geography

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

• South America

• Middle East

• Africa”