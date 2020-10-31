Bluetooth 4.0 Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2016 – 2026

Bluetooth 4.0 Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Bluetooth 4.0 market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Bluetooth 4.0 market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Bluetooth 4.0 market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly.

The readers of the Bluetooth 4.0 Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Bluetooth 4.0 Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Bluetooth 4.0 market. Key companies listed in the report are:

key players including companies like JBL Incorporated and Sony Corporation have recently launched innovative products in the Bluetooth speaker market. World Bluetooth enabled devices market was valued around US$ 2.2 bn and US$ 3.5 bn in the year 2012 and 2015 respectively and it is estimated to grow around US$ 4.0bn by the end of 2016.

Bluetooth 4.0 Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type of device, Bluetooth 4.0 market is segmented into Bluetooth smart devices, and Bluetooth smart ready devices. Both the markets are anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to have technological advancement.

On the basis of application Bluetooth 4.0 market is segmented into Automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, building & retail, Wearable Electronics. Consumer electronics segment is sub-segmented into smart phone, headset, speaker, headphone, tablet, laptop and smart TV. Building and retail segment is sub segmented into smart locks, smart homes, and beacons. Wearable electronics segment is sub segmented into consumer wearable devices includes smart glasses, smart watches, wearable cameras, 3D motion tracker, and activity trackers, and medical wearable devices includes holter monitors, wearable injectors, heart rate monitors, sleep apnea monitors, multiparameter monitors, continuous glucose monitors. Automotive segment includes speakers, adopters and receivers. In the Healthcare segment Bluetooth 4+ technology is used in blood pressure monitors, blood sugar monitors, and cholesterol monitors.

Geographically, Bluetooth 4.0 market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia pacific excluding japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America, Western Europe and Japan are the matured market in terms of revenue generation, while Latin America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan are the fastest growing market. Geographically North African countries, GCC countries and developing countries in Asia Pacific are the opportunity for the global Bluetooth 4.0 market to increase the revenue.

Bluetooth 4.0 market Dynamics:

Bluetooth 4.0 market is driven by growing number of smartphones and Bluetooth enabled accessories around the world. Since, Bluetooth 4 series requires low power with technological advancement, it gain the popularity among the consumers worldwide. Global Bluetooth smartphones sale is anticipated to grow by around 30 percent during the next five to six forecast years. Moreover increasing application in consumer electronics, healthcare and automobile are surging the growth of global Bluetooth 4.0 market. However, Bluetooth 4.0 still has low data streaming capacity which is a growth restraining factor in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market. Also, virtual wifi is a great competitor that can handle huge data with a strong connectivity, this is another factor that is playing as a demand growth restrain.

Bluetooth 4.0 market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Bluetooth 4.0 market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, Broadcom Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor PLC, CSR plc, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, MediaTek Inc., Texas Instruments Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

