SECURITY ASSERTION MARKUP LANGUAGE (SAML) AUTHENTICATION MARKET BY GEMALTO NV; PING IDENTITY; AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.; MICROSOFT; ORACLE

The primary sources employed while crafting this Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication report include the industry experts from the ABC industry comprising the management corporation, processing organizations, analytical service suppliers of the industry's value chain. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry latest and upcoming trends to the bottom-most level, topographical markets and key advancement from both market and technology aligned perspectives.

Market Analysis: Global Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market :

Global security assertion markup language (SAML) authentication market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.90 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global security assertion markup language (SAML) authentication market are Gemalto NV; Ping Identity; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft; Oracle; miniOrange Inc.; ZOHO Corp.; OneLogin, Inc.; Okta, Inc.; SAASPASS; Auth0, Inc.; Cirrus Identity, Inc.; Blackboard Inc.; PistolStar, Inc.; RCDevs SA; Ariel Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; BeyondTrust Corporation; salesforce.com inc.; SAP SE; Google; LIFERAY INC. and GitHub, Inc. among others.

On the off chance that you are associated with the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Analytics industry or mean to be, at that point this investigation will give you far reaching standpoint. It’s crucial you stay up with the latest Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market segmented by:By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Others)

Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Authentication Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing incorporation of cloud computing networks is enhancing the market growth

Increasing digitization is a factor for the market growth

Rapid advancements in the field of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the market growth

Coronavirus attack to slow down ICT growth reduced technology spending by clients in the US and Europe

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the organisations to manage large-scale identification data associated with unique individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Requirement of managing strict regulations and compliances regarding the identities of individuals; this service helps in managing and following these regulations effectively which bodes well for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and availability of information regarding standardizations of identities which is restricting the adoption of the solution

Concerns regarding certain vulnerabilities in the SAML model rendering it ineffective to keep out the threats is expected to restrain the growth of the market

