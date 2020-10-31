Global Multiplex Testing Market Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027||Randox Laboratories Ltd., Quanterix., Bio-Techne., Olink, Seegene Inc

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Multiplex Testing Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BD., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Abcam plc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MESO SCALE DIAGNOSTICS, LLC., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Quanterix., Bio-Techne., Olink, Seegene Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Multiplex testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period

North America dominates the multiplex testing market due to the prevalence of improved and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure along with growing healthcare expenditure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing occurrences of infectious diseases and rising disposable income.

Global Multiplex Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Multiplex testing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, multiplex testing market is segmented into reagents, consumables, and others.

On the basis of technology, multiplex testing market is segmented into xMAP (multi-analyte profiling), RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction), ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and others.

Based on application, multiplex testing market is segmented into influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronaviruses, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), group rhino- and enteroviruses.

Global Multiplex Testing Market Drivers & Restraints:

Multiplex testing market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others.

Increasing awareness among the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of multiplex testing will further bring immense opportunities for the growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from respiratory disorders and other infection diseases, growing application of multiplex testing in emerging economies, increasing number of geriatric population across the globe along with allows the performance of various test on a much smaller patient sample which will likely to enhance the growth of the multiplex testing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, growing need of high-throughput and automated system which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the multiplex testing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of devices along with stringent regulations and standards are acting as market restraints for the growth of the multiplex testing in the above mentioned forecast period.

