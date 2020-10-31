Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2027||Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH

Gastrointestinal endoscopy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5.3 billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing number of hospitals and rising hospital investments in endoscopy facilities has been directly impacting the growth of gastrointestinal endoscopy market.

The major players covered in the gastrointestinal endoscopy market report are Olympus, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Ethicon, Boston Scientific, Fujifilm Corporation, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Cook Medical, and B. Braun, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Focal point of the report

To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027. It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for endoscopy, technological advancements, rising Investments & funds, growing number of cases of gastrointestinal diseases and rising demand for minimal invasive procedures are some of the factors that will drive the gastrointestinal endoscopy market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. But, high cost of endoscopy procedures, unfavorable healthcare development and limited reimbursement will hamper the gastrointestinal endoscopy market growth. However, increasing healthcare market in rising economies and advancement in gastrointestinal endoscopic device will boost ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of the gastrointestinal endoscopy market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market Scope and Market Size

Gastrointestinal endoscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the gastrointestinal endoscopy market is segmented into endoscopes, camera heads, visualization systems, biopsy devices, capsule endoscopes, transmitters & receivers and robot-assisted endoscopes.

On the basis of application, the gastrointestinal endoscopy market is segmented into laparoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, arthroscopy, urology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, Ent endoscopy and mediastinoscopy.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy market has also been segmented based on the end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers/clinics and others.

