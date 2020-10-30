Shoe with Knitted Upper Market Emerging Trend And Strong Application Scope By 2025

Shoe with knitted upper are footwear which has its quarter, tongue, lining, and collar made of knitted material. These knitted shoe sport sock like comfort and have trendy yet athletic look. These shoes has become increasingly popular with the younger generation. The knitted upper shoe involves little to no manual labor while manufacturing and allow footwear companies to move production closer to their larger markets, reducing or eliminating the costs of shipping and tariffs.

The market of shoe with knitted upper premixes is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rise in the living standards and increase in disposable income of people around the globe. The rise in demand for this product is also attributed to the functional benefits such as the lightweight and comfort, which also supports its growth in the global market. Moreover, rise in the number of sport-inspired children and rise in concerns about foot health among customers also boost the growth of the shoe with knitted upper in the global market. However, strict implementations of government regulations toward footwear industries act as the major restraint for this industry. The upsurge in the e-commerce industry is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for this market in the future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, FILA Korea ltd., Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA, K-SWISS (E. Land World Company, ltd.), New Balance, Nike, Inc., Puma SE (Kering), Skechers USA, Inc. and VF Corporation (VFC).

The shoe with knitted upper market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into casual shoes, sports shoes, and running shoes. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

