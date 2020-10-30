Self-healing Concrete Market To Register High Revenue Growth of $1,375,088.0 thousand During 2018-2025

The New Report “Self-healing Concrete Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global self-healing concrete market was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4 % from 2018 to 2025. Self-healing concrete is developed by the Hendrik Jonkers of Delft Technical University in the Netherlands and commercialized by Basilisk Concrete in 2015. This technology uses Bacillus subtilis group of bacteria to enhance the self-healing property of concrete. Moreover, self-healing concretes are known to provide long life to the infrastructure without the need for human intervention in maintenance and repair.

Self-healing concrete is developed with the aim to reduce maintenance cost while increasing life of civil engineering structures. The concept of self-healing has also been introduced in other material such as metal, polymer asphalt, and fiber enforced composites. Basilisk, based in Netherland, offers three type of products, which include healing agent, self-healing repair mortar MR3, and Liquid Repair system ER7. Currently, these materials are produced in less quantity for the construction market because they are being tested through various projects in different phases in the European market. Another research at Ghent University in Belgium, are embedding the bacteria in microcapsules or microgels, where they are expected to survive for hundreds of years.

Basilisk, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis, and Fescon. Apart from Basilisk, other companies are profiled as they have participated in the HEALCON project for self-healing concrete.

The global self-healing concrete market is segmented into type, end users, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, and vascular healing. Based on end user, it is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

