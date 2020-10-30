Liquid Detergent Market is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025|Key players S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025

Liquid detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents aid in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Increase in preference of consumers for multipurpose and time-saving liquid detergents significantly fuels the growth of the market.

The key factors driving the growth of the global liquid detergent market include shift in consumer preference toward liquid detergent as compared to powder detergents, increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers, and improved performance & continuous product innovation. Moreover, packaging format easing convenience for handling of liquid detergent and upsurge in consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle coupled with rise in purchasing power boost the growth of the market. However, factors such as high price of liquid detergents and availability of counterfeit products impede the overall market growth. New objectives for liquid detergents have been introduced, apart from primary purpose of cleansing of dirt and grease. The product is now being developed to provide antibacterial effect, long-lasting fragrance, natural ingredients, and exotic scents.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.

Get sample copy of “Liquid Detergent Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014157

The global liquid detergent industry is segmented into nature, application, sales channel and end user. Based on nature, the report segments the global liquid detergent market into organic liquid detergents and conventional liquid detergents. The applications covered in the study include laundry and dishwashing. By sales channel, the market is categorized into online sales channels, supermarket, and hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and independent grocery stores. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Key benefits



The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Liquid Detergent Market.

The market projections from 2018 to 2025 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Liquid Detergent Market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014157

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Liquid Detergent Market Size

2.2 Liquid Detergent Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Liquid Detergent Market Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Liquid Detergent Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Liquid Detergent Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Liquid Detergent Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Liquid Detergent Sales by Product

4.2 Global Liquid Detergent Revenue by Product

4.3 Liquid Detergent Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Liquid Detergent Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014157

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.